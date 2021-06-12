XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $175.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.