Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS YATRY opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. Yamato has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

YATRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yamato in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centering on TA-Q-BIN; and value-added services, such as Cool TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Collect.

