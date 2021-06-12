Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

