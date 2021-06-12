Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Yext stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,631.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

