Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce sales of $154.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.37 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 212,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

