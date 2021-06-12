Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -517.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

