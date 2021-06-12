Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.20. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

