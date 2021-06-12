Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $91.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.93 million and the highest is $91.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $79.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avid Technology by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. 533,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

