Zacks: Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

EXTR stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

