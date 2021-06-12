Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BUSE stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.