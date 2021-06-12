Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. 11,825,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,218,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.