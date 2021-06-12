Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $314.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

