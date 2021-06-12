Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

AWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.16.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

