Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Avnet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $43.92. 530,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,562. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

