Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $188.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The stock has a market cap of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.20.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
