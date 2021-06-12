Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $188.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $805.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The stock has a market cap of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

