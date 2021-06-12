Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $118.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 125,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,775. The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

