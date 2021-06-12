Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $12.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.