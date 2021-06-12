Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post $218.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $924.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $939.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 908,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

