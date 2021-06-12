Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 billion and the lowest is $5.80 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $22.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $116.85. 951,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
