Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXR shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 3,990,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,844. The stock has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

