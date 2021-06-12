Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTXR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 3,990,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,844. The stock has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
