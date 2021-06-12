Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $23.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.05 million and the highest is $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

FGBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.36. 8,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

