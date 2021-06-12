Zacks: Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.85). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 337,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,373. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

