Zacks: Brokerages Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD posted sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. B. Riley upped their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

iCAD stock remained flat at $$18.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $459.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

