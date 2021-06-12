Zacks Investment Research Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

fuboTV stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $69,118,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

