Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

