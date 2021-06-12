Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

TMDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TMDI stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

