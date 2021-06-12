Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

