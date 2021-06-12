Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

