Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $155.24 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $155,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

