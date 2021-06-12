Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 288,967 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,967 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $97,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of U traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.45. 4,134,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,040. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of -85.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

