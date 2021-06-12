Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104,433 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 8.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $609.89. 16,205,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,118,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.58. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a PE ratio of 609.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

