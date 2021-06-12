Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

