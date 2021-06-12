Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus Sells 358,341 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zynga stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

