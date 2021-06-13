$0.05 EPS Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in 3D Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,006. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.