-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $8.63 on Friday, reaching $332.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,050. Twilio has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.61.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.