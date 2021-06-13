$0.14 EPS Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 62,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

