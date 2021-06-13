-$0.15 EPS Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,836. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

