-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 1,013,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,574. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ObsEva by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

