$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

