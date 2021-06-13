$0.39 EPS Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FLS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.