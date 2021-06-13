$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

WU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.