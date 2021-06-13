$0.56 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. Dana posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45. Dana has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.