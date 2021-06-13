$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $375,131 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.88.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

