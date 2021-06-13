$0.73 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Moelis & Company posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.64. 213,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

