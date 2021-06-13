$0.85 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 271,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

