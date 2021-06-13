129,097 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,839,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,408 shares of company stock worth $1,861,133 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of SABR opened at $14.39 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.