$13.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.09 billion and the lowest is $13.00 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

