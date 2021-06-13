13,100 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

