1,358 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.72 and a 52 week high of $349.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

