$137.35 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $137.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 152,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

